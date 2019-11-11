DALLAS — Police are investigating a triple shooting that left two people dead and another wounded Sunday night near West Dallas.

Officers said they found the victims when responding to a shooting call on the 300 block of South Merrifield Road shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, officials said, they found two men had been shot. Both men were taken to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Officers also found a third man had a gunshot wound to the hand, according to police.

He was taken with several other witnesses to police headquarters for questioning.

Officials said there is no known motive at this time and that it is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. WFAA will update it as more information becomes available.

