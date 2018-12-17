Another coyote attack in Frisco has left two female joggers injured Monday morning in the same area where an aggressive coyote has been spotted four other times since October.

The attack happened about 6 a.m. near Eldorado Parkway and Preston Road.

Both joggers suffered minor injuries and were taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.

In the previous incidents in November, a coyote attacked a jogger's neck, forcing the jogger to undergo surgery, and it also attacked a child, resulting in a minor injury.

In one incident, on Nov. 11, a police officer spotted a coyote "stalking" a runner at the intersection of Eldorado and Preston Road, police said. The officer turned on his siren and drove through the intersection, scaring off the coyote, according to dashcam footage.

See a coyote in your neighborhood? You can report and view coyote sightings through our interactive map.

© 2018 WFAA