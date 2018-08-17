RHOME, Texas — Two children, ages 9 and 14, were among four people aboard a small, single-engine aircraft that crashed, killing the 63-year-old pilot Thursday night in eastern Wise County.

Authorities said the pilot, 63-year-old Curtis Moore from Rhome, Texas, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The three passengers on the plane were transported to area hospitals.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, 35-year-old Brentley Smith, of Azle, was sent by air ambulance to Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth with serious injuries. The two children, also from Azle, were sent to Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth, one by air ambulance and the other by ground ambulance. Their injuries are unknown at this time.

"We have no information on the relationship between those involved," said Lonny Hascel, a spokesman with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Officials said it happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. at the Rhome Meadows Airport. The airplane, a Cessna 172, crashed at the end of a grass runway on take-off just east of US 287 near County Road 4421.

Wise County Sheriffs deputies are on the scene. Investigators with the Federal Aviation Administration are on the way to the scene. The National Transportation Safety Board has been notified and will handle the investigation.

