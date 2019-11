An 18-year-old was killed in an accidental shooting late Saturday night in Fort Worth, police said.

Dalton Bailey died shortly after 11:30 p.m. when one of his friends accidentally shot him in the head, according to officials.

He was at a house on the 5900 block of Misty Breeze Drive with several other people at the time, police said.

He was pronounced dead on the scene by medical personnel, officials said.

