FARMERSVILLE, Texas — A 15-year-old is dead after leading police on a chase that ended in a crash Wednesday.

It happened near State Highway 78 and Gaddy Street. State Highway 78 is closed in both directions between Sycamore and Business 78 as crews work the scene.

Wylie police said they received a call and found a woman bleeding. She says her son took off in her car. Police were chasing the teen when it t-boned a truck carrying portable toilets.

