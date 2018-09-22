Firefighters rescued five police officers, a stranded motorist and nine people in a nearby home as heavy rain flooded the Prairie Creek in southeast Dallas on Saturday morning.

No one was injured in the incident, which unfolded about 7 a.m., just after torrential overnight downpours had passed through the area.

A woman's car had gotten stuck in high waters in the 8400 block of Fireside Drive, where Prairie Creek had flooded the road, said Jason Evans, Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman.

The police officers arrived and tried to help the woman but got trapped themselves. When the DFR crews arrived, they were able to rescue the officers from rushing waters and rescue the woman from her car, Evans said.

Nearby, the nine people in a recovery home were rescued after the first floor of the home was flooded.

