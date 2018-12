A 13-year-old boy was killed in a crash on southbound Interstate 35E in Ellis County, south of Dallas, on Saturday, police said.

Several other victims were critically injured. The crash happened near Italy, about 40 miles south of Dallas, according to a police news release.

One person was flown to Parkland Hospital in Dallas and four others were taken by ambulance to a hospital. More details about the crash were not yet available, and the victims' names hadn't been released.

