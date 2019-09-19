BEAUMONT, Texas — We have evacuated our station due to flooding.

As a result, we are not in our regular newscast. Instead, we are broadcasting the news from our sister station, KHOU 11, out of Houston.

We have gone to a backup news station and will be back on the air as soon as possible.

All of our employees are safe.

Beaumont, Port Arthur, Vidor, Rose City and Fannett are under a a flash flood emergency.

The National Weather Service noted that “torrential flooding rainfall” would be occurring over the next few hours.

