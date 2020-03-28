A woman has died after an ATV crash in Arlington, police say.

According to Arlington police, the incident happened around 10:55 p.m. Friday in the 7300 block of Vicari Drive.

Police believe the 20-year-old woman operating the ATV was traveling west on Melissa Dianne Drive with two other passengers when she lost control and struck a curb.

All three were ejected from the ATV, while the vehicle continued to roll until it struck a home.

Police said the woman was transported from the scene to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Officer will identify the victim once next of kin is notified.

One of the passengers, a 17-year-old girl, was also transported to a local hospital and is being treated for her injuries. Her condition is unknown at this time.

The other passenger, an 18-year-old woman, was treated at the scene.

Arlington police say the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

More on WFAA: