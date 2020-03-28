A woman has died after an ATV crash in Arlington, police say.
According to Arlington police, the incident happened around 10:55 p.m. Friday in the 7300 block of Vicari Drive.
Police believe the 20-year-old woman operating the ATV was traveling west on Melissa Dianne Drive with two other passengers when she lost control and struck a curb.
All three were ejected from the ATV, while the vehicle continued to roll until it struck a home.
Police said the woman was transported from the scene to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Officer will identify the victim once next of kin is notified.
One of the passengers, a 17-year-old girl, was also transported to a local hospital and is being treated for her injuries. Her condition is unknown at this time.
The other passenger, an 18-year-old woman, was treated at the scene.
Arlington police say the investigation into the crash is ongoing.
