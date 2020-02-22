One person has died Friday, and another has been transported to a local hospital after being struck by a vehicle, Fort Worth police says.

According Fort Worth police, the accident happened around 4:30 p.m. at 2300 South Riverside Drive and 1600 E. Jessamine Street.

MedStar told WFAA a man was pronounced dead at the scene, and another man was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers said the vehicle that struck the victims also struck several parked cars in the area. The driver and passenger stayed on scene after the accident.

