More than 1 in 4 working Americans are tapping into their retirement funds early, financial study says

Even with Texas' economy starting to reopen, the impact has been felt as the state's jobless rate in April was 12.8%⁠—the worst monthly tally ever recorded in Texas.

DALLAS — Even with the Texas economy slowly starting to reopen, the impact has already been felt. The state's jobless rate in April was 12.8%⁠—the worst monthly tally ever recorded for Texas.

According to Bankrate, 27% of Americans working or recently unemployed have tapped into or plan to use their retirement funds. This comes out to 31,000,000 people.

Within the group, 14% have already taken money out and 13% plan to in the future.

Forty-five percent of America's lowest-income households have tapped into or plan to withdraw from their retirement savings early, according to Bankrate.

When talking about people contributing to their retirement funds, 49% are still putting in the same amount now as compared to before the pandemic. Eighteen percent are contributing less, while only 8% are contributing more. The last 25% is the Americans working or recently unemployed who were not contributing to retirement savings before the pandemic and still haven't.

Even though times are tough, withdrawing from your retirement fund now can hurt you later. Bankrate's chief financial officer says withdrawing $10,000 today could cost nearly $60,000 30 years from now.

The point: exhaust every other avenue first. Look into your emergency savings, try to get relief on debt or call up a family member or close friend.

This is because the best way to use your retirement savings is to wait until retirement.