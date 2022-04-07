Walmart raises truck driver pay, offers up to $110,000 in first year

The pay raise includes almost 2,000 private fleet drivers in Texas.

TEXAS, USA — Walmart has increased pay for their private fleet of truck drivers, the company announced Thursday.

Walmart drivers can now make up to $110,000 in their first year with the company. Drivers who have been with Walmart longer can earn even more, based on factors like tenure and location.

The pay raise includes almost 2,000 private fleet drivers in Texas, according to a post on Walmart's Corporate Blog.

The company also announced a Private Fleet Development Program which will help existing Walmart associates with opportunities to drive with the company.

Over the course of the new 12-week program, supply chain associates in the Texas and Delaware areas earned their commercial driver’s license (CDL) and became full-fledged Private Fleet Walmart drivers.

To be eligible to drive for Walmart, those who apply must have:

An Interstate (Class A) Commercial Driver's License with Hazmat endorsement (including cleared background check) or will obtain HAZMAT endorsement (with cleared background check) within 120 calendar days of date of hire.

A minimum of 30 months experience working in a full-time Class A tractor/trailer driving position in the previous 4 years.

No more than two (2) moving violations while operating a personal or commercial motor vehicle in the last three (3) years.

No serious traffic violations while operating a commercial motor vehicle in the last three (3) years.

No DUI, DWI, OUI, or reckless driving involving alcohol/drugs convictions within the last ten (10) years.

No preventable accidents* while operating a commercial motor vehicle in the last three (3) years.

No preventable* DOT recordable accidents (collisions resulting in disabling damage and/or immediate medical treatment away from the scene) while operating a commercial motor vehicle in the last ten (10) years.

No preventable accidents* resulting in a fatality or catastrophic injury in driving history (commercial motor vehicle).

For more information about the program and to apply, visit drive4walmart.com.