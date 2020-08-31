Verizon hiring 1,000 employees to work-from-home

CLEVELAND — Are you looking for a job? We have some good news!
Verizon has announced they are hiring nearly 1,000 new employees in work-from-home customer service positions.
According to their press release, "in 2018, the company introduced a program enabling many customer service employees to work from home, changing the face of the industry. Then, at the start of the pandemic, Verizon transitioned over 90% of its employees to work-from-home. Now, as the company looks to maintain its strong customer experience while remaining responsive to employee needs, Verizon is hiring 950 new customer service employees who will work from home permanently."
If you live in Ohio, you can apply here: https://www.verizon.com/about/work/jobs/5512679-remote-customer-service-representative?hl=remote