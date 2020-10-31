These are the highest-paid public employees in Dallas County

Dallas County's most compensated employees averaged $201,000 in 2019.

In 2019, Dallas County's 55 highest-earning employees made between $165,000 and $442,000.

The county's highest-paid employee, Jeffrey Barnard, made over $442,000 in 2019 – making him the highest-paid employee in this year's Salary Tracker.

Barnard serves as Dallas County's chief medical examiner and director of the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Science.

Serving as Chief Deputy Medical Examiner and the county's second-highest-paid worker is Tracy Dyer; in total, she made $266,00 last year. Behind her by roughly $8,000 is Darryl Martin, the commissioner's court administrator.

Dallas County's most compensated employees averaged $201,000 in 2019 – the county leads the region in this metric.

DFW's 25 highest-earning public employees made between $223,000 and $443,000 in 2019. Only employees from Collin, Dallas, and Tarrant Counties made appearances among the top 25 – three-fifths of those come exclusively from Dallas County.

The most common profession amid the top 25 was "Medical Examiner," appearing 13 times – in total, 15 of the top 25 were medical-related jobs. On average, a top-paid employee in one of the regions nine counties made $131,000.