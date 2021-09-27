Saving money for the future can be tough, especially during a pandemic

DALLAS — Chrissie Ruspino shared her top three tips to help you save, save, save!
1. Out of sight, out of mind
Set aside 10-20% of every paycheck to automatically deposit in a savings account. Ideally, this account should not be linked to your checking account.
2. Need vs. want
Keep a list of everything you feel you want or need. Then, review that list to determine what truly is a need versus what is a want.
3. Tackle the top!
Pay off the highest-interest debt first once you have enough money saved. For example, credit cards carry an extremely high-interest rate – upwards of 20%. Then, add on fees and penalties for lack of payment and the total gets high quickly.
