October started with a scare -- stock indices taking a pummeling in the first couple of days of trading.

But perhaps there is nothing to fear.

One investment firm has reportedly found that when this particular month gets off to the kind of gory start for stocks like what we just witnessed, historically returns become a real treat by Halloween. And that sugar high has traditionally lasted through the rest of the year, with a market rise of more than 7%.

Small pucks…big bucks

The Dallas Stars had their season home opener Thursday.

After a playoff run last season, StubHub reports that the hometown hockey team has the NHL's third biggest bump in ticket sales — Stars ticket sales up 160%. StubHub says that increase is third only to the New Jersey Devils (up 200%) and the St. Louis Blues (up 277%).

The hottest zips

How hot is your zip code…not temperature-wise, but in terms of home sales?

The Dallas Business Journal is counting down the hottest zips for home sales this year in North Texas.

And even though we have heard a lot about the cooling real estate market here, overall, the DBJ reports that through August of this year, the total number of home sales (73,907), and the median home price ($269,900) are up 1% and 4% respectively compared to the same time period in 2018.

DFW's best restaurants

Speaking of hot and the business journal---they are also ranking the 50 highest rated Dallas-area restaurants according to TripAdvisor.

Perhaps not surprisingly, one-fifth of the top eateries here were steakhouses. But that was followed closely by seafood restaurants.

Don't delay on the FAFSA

The most important item is this last one: If you will have a kid who will be in college next fall, fill out your FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid)!

The application with the funny name has a very un-funny purpose. Loans, grants, scholarships---even some merit scholarships that aren't need based---require this.

It just started this week, so you're early.

But USA Today points out Texas is one of 13 states that give out money on a first come, first served basis. Get it done. It only takes about 15-20 minutes. Click here to head to the site where you fill out your FAFSA.