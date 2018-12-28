DALLAS – Seven Texas Sears locations, including two in North Texas, were on a list released Friday of 80 more Sears and Kmart stores set to close in the spring.

Sears’ Richardson and Plano locations will fall victim to the company’s running streak of financial turmoil and close by late March of 2019. A total of 43 Sears and 37 Kmart stores were named.

The Sears Auto Centers at each location will also close, with many – including the Richardson and Plano stores – shuttering the auto centers in late January.

Liquidation sales at the to-be-closed stores are expected to begin in the first two weeks of the new year, the company said.

Sears announced the impending closures just hours before its bankruptcy deadline. Bids to buy the former mall staple out of Chapter 11 bankruptcy needed to be filed by 3 p.m. CT Friday.

As of early Friday afternoon, no official bid had been placed. Sears chairman Ed Lampert proposed a $4.6 buyout earlier this month, but never formally placed a bid, according to USA TODAY.

Sears has long struggled amid the paradigm shift to online shopping, and 2018 brought a flurry of closure announcements. The company announced 63 closures in May, and increased that total to 78 by July. Another 142 closures were announced when Sears filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Oct. 15, and an additional 40 were named in November.

Texas Sears locations closing their doors in March:

201 S Plano Rd, Richardson, TX

4310 Buffalo Gap Rd, Abilene, TX

851 N Central Expwy, Plano, TX

6001 W Waco Dr, Waco, TX

7701 1-40 W Ste 400, Amarillo, TX

2100 S W S Young Dr, Killeen, TX

3100 Highway 365, Port Arthur, TX

