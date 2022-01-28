x
See inside this stunning $8.9M penthouse for sale at the Ritz-Carlton in Dallas

This penthouse features art lighting, a gallery hall, marble ceilings, archways and a wrap-around balcony overlooking Dallas
Credit: Courtesy of Shoot2Sell for Douglas Elliman

DALLAS — An elegant, modern penthouse is for sale at the iconic Ritz-Carlton in Uptown Dallas - for an eye-popping $8,995,000.

The elevator doors open up directly to this four-bedroom, five-and-one-half bath residence listed by Douglas Elliman Real Estate. 

The full-floor penthouse is 5,666 square-feet with art lighting, a gallery hall, marble ceilings, archways and a wrap-around balcony overlooking Dallas, according to Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

It has plenty of space to host and entertain with a skyline view. It's decorated with earthy tones, with gray and wood features throughout.

The listing is one-of-a-kind because it comes with all the hotel amenities like valet, room service, concierge, a fitness center and full service spa.

The bathtub has a great view of the city!

