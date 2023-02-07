North Texas mom wins $1 million in casino giveaway

KAUFMAN, Texas — A North Texas mother is taking home the first million-dollar prize of a casino giveaway promotion.
Brittany was named the lucky winner on July 1 of the "3 Months. 3 Millionaires" drawing by Choctaw Casinos and Resorts - Durant.
Brittany says she and her husband own a company and that she was shocked to win.
"I won't have to see my kids and I struggle," she said as she broke down in tears.
And when asked what she'll do with the million bucks, she gave a simple answer.
"Take care of my family," she said.
Two more giveaways will be held this summer at Choctaw: Saturday, July 29, and Saturday, Aug. 26.