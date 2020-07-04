With unemployment at an all-time high, many companies are looking for ways to rebound now and after the COVID-19 pandemic ends. As such, Denton-based Texas Woman’s University is now offering a $1 million grant to help small businesses weather the storm.
The Center for Women Entrepreneurs at Texas Woman’s University is launching the AssistHer program to help women-owned small businesses in Texas.
Shannon Mantaro, the director of the Center for Women Entrepreneurs, said the group will provide 100 $10,000 grants to those small businesses across Texas whose business has suffered from the pandemic.
In order to be eligible, a business must be at least 51% owned by a woman, Mantaro explained.
Those requirements are:
- Have a demonstrated need caused directly by COVID-19
- Be owned and operated in Texas
- Complete online training on how to maintain business operations in the current environment once awarded the grant
- Report all expenditures of grant funds
- Must be up-to-date on payroll, sales and other taxes
- Must be properly permitted
Interested business owners can apply for the program here.
