With unemployment at an all-time high, many companies are looking for ways to rebound now and after the COVID-19 pandemic ends. As such, Denton-based Texas Woman’s University is now offering a $1 million grant to help small businesses weather the storm.

The Center for Women Entrepreneurs at Texas Woman’s University is launching the AssistHer program to help women-owned small businesses in Texas.

Shannon Mantaro, the director of the Center for Women Entrepreneurs, said the group will provide 100 $10,000 grants to those small businesses across Texas whose business has suffered from the pandemic.

In order to be eligible, a business must be at least 51% owned by a woman, Mantaro explained.

Those requirements are:

Have a demonstrated need caused directly by COVID-19

Be owned and operated in Texas

Complete online training on how to maintain business operations in the current environment once awarded the grant

Report all expenditures of grant funds

Must be up-to-date on payroll, sales and other taxes

Must be properly permitted

