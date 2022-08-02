Merriman Anderson Architects drives design for McLaren U.S. HQ in Coppell

The architecture firm spearheaded the architecture and interior design for the 31,000-square-foot campus spaces.

Dallas-based Merriman Anderson Architects (MAA) worked with London-based McLaren Automotive to conceptualize and design its new campus in Coppell, the company announced in a release this week.

The architecture firm spearheaded the architecture and interior design for the 31,000-square-foot campus spaces like the showroom, training center, workshop, executive suite and administrative offices.

“The design of the new headquarters reflects the luxury and innovative brand of McLaren Automotive,” Derek Dizon, project architect of MAA, said in the release. “The space is meant to display the genius of McLaren Group’s Automotive division and serves as the home base for North American operations.”

The company said the space and design concept helps visitors see the inner working of a laboratory, with a large section of the campus footprint dedicated to dealer sales and technical training with office space throughout.

The campus includes features such as an entertainment room with McLaren art, memorabilia and awards, a presentation room with a 12’ by 8’ screen that is motorized to rise and fall to reveal a featured vehicle, and a workshop utilized for maintenance and as a training facility for mechanics.