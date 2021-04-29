Lowe's is hiring 975 new employees across Dallas-Fort Worth

The company says it has a range of roles available.

DALLAS — Lowe's is hiring 975 new associates across its Dallas-Fort Worth locations in both part- and full-time roles, a news release from the company said Thursday.

Anyone over the age of 18 can apply for a position, which range from cashiers to retail associates, stockers and receivers, merchandising service associates, drivers, supervisors and Pro sales roles.

Lowe's is inviting anyone interested to apply at any of its stores during its "National Hiring Day" on May 4 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Candidates don't need a resume or reservation to apply, but can RSVP here.

The hiring day is part of a push for the company to hire around 50,000 seasonal, part-time and full-time employees, according to the release.

Companies all over the country are currently dealing with labor shortages as they work to fill open roles in an increasingly tightening economy.

Jobless claims have continued to fall since they reached precarious highs during the height of the pandemic, although they still remain much higher than what claims were before the outbreak of COVID-19.

The U.S. economy itself grew at a robust 6.4% rate last quarter, showcasing the economic revitalization taking place as Americans increasingly become fully vaccinated against the virus and resume more of their normal daily lives before the pandemic began.

But as the pickup in demand grows, so too could inflation, economists worry. Major consumer goods companies are already warning that commodities like sugar and, yes, toilet paper could see prices jump as demand outpaces supply and distribution channels are overwhelmed.

One area consumers have been spending a lot of their money? Home purchases and improvement.

The housing market across the country is red-hot, with many selling well above asking price as the combination of low interest rates and the pandemic have helped drive demand.

And with people spending more time at home, they've also been investing more in those spaces, data has shown.

Lowe's says it's making the hiring push as it expects a busy DIY season this spring and summer.

The company is also offering its employees a chance to build a career in one of the "skilled trades." The program pays 100% of an employee's tuition and provides training to work in the trades after they've worked with Lowe's for at least 6 months.

For more information about opportunities with Lowe's, click here.