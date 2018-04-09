Nike's stock dipped a few percentage points Tuesday morning, the day after the brand named Colin Kaepernick as the face of its 30th anniversary "Just Do It" campaign.

It closed at $82.20 Monday and opened down 3.7 percent Tuesday. It recovered a bit throughout the morning but was hovering below $80 per share heading into the afternoon.

Kaepernick famously started kneeling during the national anthem before games as a member of the San Francisco 49ers in 2016 to protest social injustice. The 49ers released him after that season, and Kaepernick has been without a job since.

He's since filed a lawsuit claiming league owners have colluded to blackball him over his protests, despite reportedly receiving an offer from the Denver Broncos and turning it down.

Nike's campaign carries the slogan: "Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything."

People across the internet have begun burning Nike gear in the wake of the Kaepernick announcement. Calls for a boycott of the popular brand have come from those who oppose his method of protest, which continues with the start of the 2018 season around the corner.

Track how Nike's stock is performing with Kaepernick front and center:

