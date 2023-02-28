How much SNAP money North Texans are expected to lose as pandemic-era assistance comes to an end

"That's a lot of dollars," Anne Readhimer of the North Texas Food Bank told WFAA.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DALLAS — Pandemic-era SNAP benefits expire March 1, and North Texans will feel it.

Families will see a reduction in benefits of $95 a month or more.

"It’s gonna impact us a lot," Raymonda Reed told WFAA.

Reed is a mother and responsible for feeding her four young kids and relies heavily on SNAP benefits.

"It's very hard, and I’m concerned about it right now."

And she knows lots of families are. Reed is in the culinary training program at the Tarrant Area Food Bank, which serves more than 100,000 families who rely on snap benefits.

"It’s just gonna be really tough," TAFB CEO and President Julie Butner told WFAA.

Butner said she understands these subsidies were meant to provide COVID relief, but said with families feeling the pinch of inflation, many will struggle with the loss of assistance.

"I don't think families fully realize the impact it's going to have."

Butner said the families her food bank serves will see a collective loss of up to $30 million a month in benefits.

And the team at the North Texas Food Bank estimates their families will see a collective loss of up to $48 million a month in benefits.

"So that’s a lot of dollars, food dollars to make up for those families," Anne Readhimer with NTFB told WFAA.

The food banks are trying to prepare for that increase in need, but Butner said they're also feeling the pinch of inflation.

"We’re not prepared to handle this," she said.

"Because in addition to the snap benefits that are rolling back, there are other government subsidies that are rolling back, and that coupled with inflation, the rising costs to operate are affecting the food bank," Butner continued.

"We are already reducing the number of food items we’re giving per family, so this is just going to further exacerbate the situation."

Both food banks encourage people in a position to donate to please consider doing so.

Readhimer also encourages SNAP recipients to go to yourtexasbenefits.com to update your information.

More assistance, she said, could be available.