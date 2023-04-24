On the Agenda: Masterplanned community with hundreds of homes heading to Fort Worth

Nance Ranch would cover over 400 acres.

A roughly 428-acre masterplanned community may be heading to far north Fort Worth.

The forthcoming development, located south of Avondale-Haslet Road, west of John Day Road and north of Blue Mound Road, lies near the City of Haslet. The development, dubbed Nance Ranch, would contain multifamily, attached townhomes, commercial development and single-family detached homes.

The Fort Worth City Plan Commission will consider a measure to approve subdivision ordinance waivers and a preliminary plat for the development during its upcoming meeting on Wednesday.

The upcoming community would contain four multifamily lots, one commercial lot, 346 attached single-family lots and 274 detached single family. City documents list the developer as Hall-Nances Ranch, Ltd.

Additionally, the Mansfield City Council will meet Monday. Developments of import from that meeting are listed below.

Mixed-use project in Mansfield

Developers plan to construct a mixed-use project on a roughly 13-acre parcel in Mansfield.

The forthcoming development would feature retail, residential, civic space and other uses with an emphasis on cultural arts. The project, located at 3400 Harmon Road, would contain flats, brownstones, row houses and shop houses among its residential options

The City of Mansfield will consider measures to adopt a development agreement and rezone the property to make way for the upcoming development during its meeting on Monday. Under the development agreement, the developers will roll out the project in a single phase.

City documents list the developers as M.R. Development Corporation and Carleton Development, LTD.

Incentives agreement for cabinet maker in Mansfield

The City of Mansfield will weigh incentives for Hoffman Cabinets’ expansion into a new space. The firm manufactures custom cabinets for new homes and currently has about a 15% market share in the North Texas area.

The third generation family-owned business plans to expand into a 15,000-square-foot building adjacent to its existing headquarters on Sentry Drive.

The total capital investment is estimated to be approximately $765,000, and the Mansfield Economic Development Corporation recommends assistance with the eligible infrastructure improvements in an amount not to exceed $135,000.

Hoffman Cabinets holds the title as one of the largest industrial businesses in the city.