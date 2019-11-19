DALLAS — You may notice construction crews swarming around some of the historic buildings, attractions, and museums in Fair Park. The City of Dallas and Parks and Recreation is in the middle of a series of renovation and restoration projects.

Weeks after the State Fair of Texas wrapped up, construction crews have now moved in to tackle $30 million in projects funded by bond taxpayers approved for Fair Park.

Entrepreneur Patrick Burkey said, “You know, it’s going to bring more people back down here.” He is among vendors moving into Fair Park for the annual Chi Omega Christmas Market event.

Much of the work, right now, is happening around the Hall of State. Crews are repairing stone and restoring interior and exterior art, lighting, doors, windows, and flood prevention work since the museum sits at the lowest elevation at Fair Park.

Sherri Williams and her husband are longtime vendors with the State Fair of Texas.

Williams said, “The State Fair is iconic. I mean, everybody, not only in the Dallas metroplex, but everyone from across the state of Texas and from around the united states comes to the state fair of Texas because it's one of the biggest in the nation. So, I think it’s important. I think the renovations are much needed.”

Crews will move on to tackle work in The Coliseum beginning in January. The building has been around since the 1950s. The Coliseum will be getting new arena seating, ceiling repairs, a new audio system, and improved acoustics for concerts.

Burkey explained, “I think it’s huge for the City of Dallas and for businesses like myself.”

Educational space renovations are almost completed at the Children’s Aquarium Annex.

The African American Museum is getting a new gallery and rotunda lighting, a new HVAC system, and upgrades to the auditorium and restrooms totaling $1.5 million.

Across the lot, interior renovations are underway at The Music Hall to include new lighting, ceiling repairs, and ADA improvements.

Williams said, “If we want people to continue to come to Dallas, then we need to make it look good. We need to keep it in good shape.”

The City of Dallas Parks and Recreation staff expects all of the Fair Park construction projects to be wrapped up before the State Fair returns in 2020.

More on WFAA: