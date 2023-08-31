Fort Worth announces film production program to help create pathways to employment in growing industry

Fort Worth's growing film scene includes its partnership with 101 Studios, producer of Yellowstone, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, 1883, 1923, Tulsa King and others.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth officials announced the launch of a new educational pipeline program – called The Fort Worth Film Collaborative – which will help create pathways to employment in Fort Worth’s growing film production scene.

The Fort Worth Film Commission said the film workforce development certification program will provide students a one-of-a-kind pathway to employment in the film industry.

“This initiative will create a talent pipeline within the Fort Worth film industry,” said Jessica Christopherson, vice president of marketing for Visit Fort Worth and film commissioner for the Fort Worth Film Commission. “Our goal is to attract projects that will create sustainable job opportunities for locals. We are so fortunate to partner with such enthusiastic, dedicated and creative professionals at TCC, 101 Studios and within our local film community.”

Introducing the Fort Worth Film Collaborative! 🎬 We are excited to unveil a new training program in partnership with Tarrant County College and 101 Studios which will provide a fast-track certification to help give students a pathway to employment in the film industry. The curriculum includes 20+ videos produced by the Fort Worth Film Commission which feature local industry experts preparing students to work on set and explaining the roles of gaffers, grips, location managers, hair and makeup artists, accounting, camera, production assistants, and more. Tarrant County College will serve as the educational backbone of the Fort Worth Film Collaborative leveraging their state-of-the-art facilities and experienced faculty. Certifications offered in construction, lighting and electric will be offered beginning this fall with more options to follow in 2024. TCC courses are designed to fit around work and family. Each will last 4 weeks and students will be able to enroll in multiple courses at a time. For more information please visit: https://www.fortworth.com/film/workforcedevelopment/ #filmfortworth Posted by Fort Worth Film Commission on Wednesday, August 30, 2023

In addition to 101 Studios, the Fort Worth Film Commission and Tarrant County College worked with several local entities on this project including Red Productions and Backlot Studios, Out of Order Studios (producers of The Chosen), MPS Studios and Panavision.

Officials said Tarrant County College will "serve as the educational backbone of the Fort Worth Film Collaborative."

“This way of doing business – with community colleges providing nimble responses to support the expressed needs of industry partners – is how we jointly create sustainable opportunities for our community,” said Dr. Kenya Ayers-Palmore, President for Tarrant County College’s Northeast campus. “The Fort Worth Film Collaborative serves as a driver for economic development through job growth in the dynamic and growing film industry in Fort Worth. We are very appreciative to our Texas legislature for their vision in supporting the Texas film industry and facilitating job opportunities through increased incentives for filmmakers to work in Texas. This unprecedented partnership in Texas is truly a game changer as it reflects a new normal for education in Texas with the development of micro credentials and short term, flexible offerings at the Community College to ensure that our citizens are work ready.”

Certifications offered in construction/set building, lighting and electric will be offered in September with more certification options to follow in Spring and Summer 2024. For more information, visit TCCD.edu.