Fort Worth announces film production program to help create pathways to employment in growing industry

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth officials announced the launch of a new educational pipeline program – called The Fort Worth Film Collaborative – which will help create pathways to employment in Fort Worth’s growing film production scene.
The program was announced as a collaboration created by the Fort Worth Film Commission and Tarrant County College, in partnership with 101 Studios – producers of iconic series including: Yellowstone, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, 1883, 1923, Tulsa King, Mayor of Kingstown, and Special Ops: Lioness.
The Fort Worth Film Commission said the film workforce development certification program will provide students a one-of-a-kind pathway to employment in the film industry.
“This initiative will create a talent pipeline within the Fort Worth film industry,” said Jessica Christopherson, vice president of marketing for Visit Fort Worth and film commissioner for the Fort Worth Film Commission. “Our goal is to attract projects that will create sustainable job opportunities for locals. We are so fortunate to partner with such enthusiastic, dedicated and creative professionals at TCC, 101 Studios and within our local film community.”
In addition to 101 Studios, the Fort Worth Film Commission and Tarrant County College worked with several local entities on this project including Red Productions and Backlot Studios, Out of Order Studios (producers of The Chosen), MPS Studios and Panavision.
Officials said Tarrant County College will "serve as the educational backbone of the Fort Worth Film Collaborative."
“This way of doing business – with community colleges providing nimble responses to support the expressed needs of industry partners – is how we jointly create sustainable opportunities for our community,” said Dr. Kenya Ayers-Palmore, President for Tarrant County College’s Northeast campus. “The Fort Worth Film Collaborative serves as a driver for economic development through job growth in the dynamic and growing film industry in Fort Worth. We are very appreciative to our Texas legislature for their vision in supporting the Texas film industry and facilitating job opportunities through increased incentives for filmmakers to work in Texas. This unprecedented partnership in Texas is truly a game changer as it reflects a new normal for education in Texas with the development of micro credentials and short term, flexible offerings at the Community College to ensure that our citizens are work ready.”
Certifications offered in construction/set building, lighting and electric will be offered in September with more certification options to follow in Spring and Summer 2024. For more information, visit TCCD.edu.
