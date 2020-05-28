American Airlines to cut 30% of management and support staff jobs

An internal memo was sent to employees Wednesday evening.

FORT WORTH, Texas — American Airlines is the latest company in North Texas to announce job cuts.

A letter was sent to employees Wednesday evening informing them of the latest measures that will be taken due to the financial impact from COVID-19.

The letter states that Fort-Worth based American Airlines will eliminate 30% of its management and support staff team.

"We must plan for operating a smaller airline for the foreseeable future," the company stated.

In addition to laying off 30% of its MSS team, the airline says it will fly 100 fewer aircraft next summer than it had originally planned.

Prior to Wednesday's announcement, nearly 39,000 employees had already chosen to take a voluntary leave or early retirement, according to American.

The airline says it will take the following additional measures to save on expenses:

Suspending the 2020 MSS merit program.

Requiring MSS to take 50% of their vacation by Sept. 30 and suspending the vacation rollover policy so that no unused vacation days roll into 2021.

Canceling the 2020 L5 and above short-term incentive plan, which was scheduled to pay a portion of the target as a result of meeting operational metrics.

The company will also open a new voluntary buyout option for MSS employees.

If there are not enough employees that take part in the buy-out option, the airline says it will have to make the decision to proceed with "involuntary separations."

Those decisions will be communicated with employees during the month of July, according to the letter.

When asked for comment, American Airlines referred WFAA to the letter itself.