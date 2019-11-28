RHOME, Texas — More than 10,000 new homes are coming to DFW as a mixed-use development project in Wise County is set to break ground in 2020.

PMB Capital Investments acquired just over 3,400 acres of the Rolling V Ranch property just south of the town of Rhome. Homes will start in the $200,000 range.

“The real goal of the project is to provide housing at an affordable price point that is harder to find in DFW today,” said Peter Pincoffs, partner. “DFW needs more affordable housing options and we’re able to do it here at a scale that can really make a dent in the demand.”

The development will happen just outside the city limits of the town of about 1,800 people.

“It’s very exciting,” said Michelle DiCredico, Rhome mayor. “Some of the commercial retail will be along the frontage road on the highways.”

The development will bring new neighbors and businesses to the area but also growing pains, like more traffic and the need for more schools and first responders.

“With change comes challenge,”DiCredico said. “We’re ready to embrace the challenges.”

Mason Farhadi, owner of Giant Burger in Rhome welcomes the challenges, in hopes the development brings more customers.

“I’m so happy about that,” Farhadi said. “Probably get more crowded.”

The development project is still in the early stages, so it's too soon to say what the community will look like and which businesses it will bring.

