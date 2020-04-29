Dallas small business, rent and mortgage relief programs overwhelmed by initial applications; city website crashes

Eligible households will be able to get up to $1,500 in rent or mortgage assistance for a maximum of three months if selected.

Updated May 4 with additional information on the program from the city of Dallas.

Applications for two new COVID-19 relief programs from the city of Dallas launched Monday morning and were met with such high demand that the city's website crashed.

"Due to high volume, the online application is experiencing slowness. We are working to get this resolved as quickly as possible. Please try back shortly," a message posted to the website said.

By 1:30 p.m., the issue had been resolved, a message displayed on the city's homepage said.

The applications are for either the mortgage and rental assistance program the city has set up for residents or for a piece of the city's small business continuity fund for business owners.

Within the first 15 minutes, more than 930 people had applied for the mortgage and rental assistance program, with 1,560 applicants by 10 a.m., according to officials.

The mortgage and rent assistance program has nearly $14 million available for city residents who have lost their jobs or been furloughed due to COVID-19.

Part of the funds, a little more than $6 million, were recently appropriated several weeks ago by the Dallas City Council.

Eligible households will be able to get up to $1,500 for a maximum of three months towards their rent or mortgage and utilities.

Applications will be considered on a first-come, first-serve basis, according to the city.

During a Dallas Ad Hoc COVID-19 Committee meeting Tuesday, officials walked through the steps residents would take to submit an application.

Applicants will be required to go through a screening process and to electronically upload supporting documents before they can receive the funds.

Applicants can either apply online or call 469-749-6500, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to be pre-screened over the phone. But expect longer wait times if applying over the phone, officials said.

City officials say to expect a four-week lag between filing an application and seeing a bill paid.

Relief is also coming to small business owners in the form of grants and loans from the city. The Office of Economic Development in Dallas is making $5 million available to small businesses affected by the pandemic.

Dallas businesses will be able to apply for up to $10,000 in grants and up to $50,000 in low-cost loans if they can prove they were in operation for at least six months before the pandemic hit Dallas and saw at least a 25% reduction in revenue due to COVID-19.

$2.5 million will be available for the grants and $2.5 million for the loans. Businesses will be selected using a lottery system.

Applicants also must either be low- to moderate-income microbusiness owners or businesses where a majority of the employees were low- to moderate-income workers.

The application for businesses is also slated to open Monday at 9 a.m., with grants and loans beginning in June. Applications must be submitted no later than 11:59 p.m. on May 11.

Materials will be available in both English and Spanish once they go live Monday on the city's website.

Eric Anthony Johnson, Dallas' chief of economic development and neighborhood services, spoke about the programs Sunday.

"This is unprecedented territory, uncharted territory," Johnson said. "In the history of America, we have not faced anything like this. What we do know is that the impact on individuals, whether they are renters, mortgage holders, small business owners, they are taking a big hit.

"What we do know...is that you cannot have economic recovery without housing stability."

City officials said they expect there will be high demand for these programs.

“We want to send a message to every business owner in Dallas that we are concerned and we will put our money where our mouth is,” said Dallas Council Member Casey Thomas.

Business owners with questions questions can email SBCF@DallasCityHall.com or call (469) 749-6500 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

