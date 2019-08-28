Tom Brady wins again – but two Dallas Cowboys players were also contenders.

The New England Patriots' six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback edged out Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes for the title of most-marketable player in the NFL heading to the league's 2019 season, according to a survey of sports business executives, marketing analysts and media members conducted by Sports Business Daily.

Two members of the resurgent Cleveland Browns — wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and quarterback Baker Mayfield — rank third and fourth, respectively, with New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley rounding out the top five.

Brady and Mahomes were comfortably in a league of their own, with no other player coming within 35 points of their final scores in the survey by SBD, which is an affiliated publication of The Business Journals.

Among local players, Dak Prescott ranked highest in the No. 10 spot. Ezekiel Elliott, who is currently in contract negotiations with the team, tied with Carson Wentz of the Philadelphia Eagles and Deshaun Watson of the Houston Texans at No. 17.

You can see the full list of players who ranked in the top 20 of this year's survey in the gallery at the top of this story.

The survey was distributed to marketing and branding executives, sports business professors, and both print and on-air football media. The 40 respondents listed, in order, their top five most-marketable players in the NFL. Points were awarded on a five-point scale, with players awarded five points for a first-place vote, four points for second place, and so one.

Brady's status as the NFL's most-marketable player may come as something of a surprise due to his age, but the 42-year-old quarterback's success both on and off the field helps him stand the test of time. The Under Armour ambassador's extensive endorsement portfolio features a number of major luxury brands, including Aston Martin and Tag Heuer. He also has seen the successful launch of his TB12 performance line.

Brady is represented in his marketing ventures by WME.