Texas has been added to the list of states in which people have been reported ill from the multi-state E. coli outbreak that is linked to romaine lettuce.

Minnesota, Florida and North Dakota have also been added to the list.

The Centers for Disease Control said a total of 149 people in 29 states have become sick.

The CDC said romaine lettuce from the Yuma growing region appears to be responsible. Federal officials said not to buy or eat such lettuce unless you are able to confirm it is not from the Yuma region. Since romaine lettuce has a multi-week shelf life, contaminated lettuce could still be in homes, restaurants and stores, according to the CDC. Most times, product labels do not identify where the lettuce was grown. So, if you are not sure, it is better to be safe than sorry.

For more information, click here.

© 2018 KCEN