The spooky cost for candy and sweet treats as Halloween inches closer

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, candy is 13.1% more expensive this year compared to last year.

DALLAS — It’s going to cost you a spooky amount to get your sweet treats this holiday season.

In addition, data shows prices for ingredients used to make baked goods have increased significantly since last September:

Eggs: 30.5%

Butter: 26.6%

Flour: 24.2%

Sugar: 17.1%

Dallas bakery owner, Kelly Ball, has definitely noticed. Ball opened Leila Bakery in Lakewood in February 2020.

In addition to higher ingredient prices, labor costs have gone up, too, Ball added.

“It's challenging,” Ball said. “You just got to figure out how to do it: Like how much can I actually charge for a croissant?”

Ball said the bakery did have to raise prices roughly $0.50 to a $1 to “help with the extra expenses.”

She said her customers have been incredibly loyal. And she’s grateful for that.