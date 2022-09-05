Gas prices dip below $3/gallon at some North Texas stations

Prices are now the lowest they've been in seven months.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Gas prices in the United States have fallen 12 weeks in a row and in Dallas, prices are now at a seven-month low.

On South Cooper Street in Arlington, a couple gas stations became the first in the Dallas-Fort Worth area to dip below $3/gallon, with prices showing $2.95 Monday.

“I’ll drive on empty all the way over town to get back over here to get gas,” Ladonia Toby Davis said. “It’s worth the extra effort to get a cheaper gas prices than the convenience.”

Sandwiched between Interstate 30 and Interstate 20, the street was a hotspot Labor Day weekend.

“Yeah, it’s a big surprise,” Ousman Niangadou said. “This little car took me like $75. Now it’s back to like 40-45, so it’s a big difference.”

AAA says 32% of Americans planned a road trip this weekend.

“This year we’re seeing much bigger numbers than we’re seeing in the past two years at least,” Daniel Armbruster, a AAA Texas Spokesperson said.

OPEC Plus announced Monday the group would cut production by 100,000 barrels a day.

GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan says prices could still drop another 10-15 cents per gallon, though, unless there’s a Gulf hurricane.

“This is the lowest we’ve seen prices in many months,” De Haan said. “With summer rapidly closing, it likely will mean more Americans will be hitting the road for Labor Day.”

“I kind of wait because the prices have been going down,” Jose Madrigal said. “It’s nice, so I just wait for a good deal and I fill up.”

Nationally, the average has fallen to $3.70, in Dallas, it’s plummeted from around $4.85 to around $3.20, now lower than before the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“It’s been crazy,” Niangadou said. “Hopefully it’s stays low, stays under $2 or under $3 and we’ll be alright, because $4 I didn’t even want to drive anywhere.”