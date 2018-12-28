Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

BUY IT NOW: $120 off top-rated robotic vac and mop with remote controller and free shipping

You can imagine my excitement as a deal hunter when one of the best deals of 2018 dropped back to Black Friday prices at the end of the year. I'll explain the reasoning for the price drop in a moment but first, if you have a lot of holiday cleaning up to do, I have you covered.

Instead of spending $800 on a robot that only vacuums, check out this fully functional pet-ready intelligent robot that will also mop your floors. It offers the same performance as a Roomba or iRobot vacuum for a fraction of the price.

The best-in-class Coredy robo mops and vacs have a slim profile that allows them to slide under couches, cabinets and tables to reach dirt our arms and hands cannot access. I'm not the strongest individual in the world so not having to move a couch when I clean is fantastic.

So why the price drop? A 2019 model is expected to hit the market in about four months. While the new model will have a battery life that is improved upon by about ten minutes from what I'm told, at $200 more, I'm going to stick with today's deal.

Click the play button to watch this robo vac in action!

Features of the Coredy R500 Robotic Vacuum and Mop:

The only top-rated robo mop and robo vac available at this price

Best wet/dry mopping technology

Twelve infrared sensors combine for smarter vac navigation

Smart suction technology captured more dirt and dust than any other unit we tested

Brushless suction design prevents clogs

Ideal for those with allergies

Trapped more cat and dog hair than any system in a similar price range

Edge sensors can detect stairs and keep robo vac safe

Ultra slim profile allows robo vac to pass under most couches and cabinets

Your key to an allergy-free safety zone

Much quieter than competing vacs

Includes remote control and docking station

No. 1 seller from Prime Day 2018, top seller from Cyber Monday 2018

Was: $350.00

Now: $229.99

