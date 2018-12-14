Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

Procrastinators, I salute you — and I'm here to help you! Even if you've waited until now to buy holiday gifts, I can still save you money. If you are still looking for that last minute deal or stocking stuffer, I have you covered.

After having interviewed dozens of people on top of my YouTube focus group with an outreach of thousands, I want to first focus on gift cards.

Gift Cards that can be sent digitally or even printed if you so choose can make for tremendous presents if you know where to shop. Below are the three most popular gift cards based on the feedback I've received.

3. Starbucks Gift Cards - CLICK HERE

Amazingly enough teens were just as excited about this gift card option as adults in all of our focus groups. If the gift cards aren't being used for holiday beverages, they can also be used for coffee and merchandise.

2. App Store and iTunes Gift Card - CLICK HERE

While there are still more people who own Android phones versus iPhones, that data was not reflected in our focus group. Teens and young adults were excited by the versatility of this gift card which allows for purchases from the App Store or Apple Music subscriptions. Parents and people my age seemed more intrigued by the concept of buying books, music and TV shows. Either way, this is still a very popular gift card.

1. Amazon - CLICK HERE

I've always heard the saying "cash is king" but Amazon is most definitely high up in the gift giving kingdom. Regardless of age, background or perceived economic status, Amazon was the top gift card pick for almost everyone we spoke with. Why? "You can buy pretty much anything on Amazon," one interviewee said. While I thought an Amazon Gift card would also be well suited toward a Prime Membership, most people disagreed with me and simply want the gift card to treat themselves to products ranging from tech to beauty and everything in between.

Need something bigger than a gift card? The following hot tech deals are available with free same-day delivery to certain zip codes within our viewing areas. You will be notified at check-out if a same-day delivery option is available. Otherwise, these products could be best to treat yourself for all of your hard work gift-giving this holiday season.

Click here for hot tech deal no. 1: Last minute big screen TV deals under $500. Same day pick-up is available for those who do not have the ability to score same day delivery.

Click here for hot tech deal no. 2: $100 off active noise-cancelling headphones. Hands down the best pair of headphones we've tested this year and Amazon's no. 1 choice for headphones, they're $89.99 today — down from $189.99.

Who is Matt Granite?

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.

