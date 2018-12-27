Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

Cash is clearly king or queen during the holiday season. Today I'm going to help you get paid for partially used or completely unwanted holiday gift cards.

Gift cards can be a welcome and thoughtful present, but sometimes you just really want cash in your pocket. There are many websites out there that will help you sell or trade your unwanted gift cards.

Year after year, my top pick for gift card buy-backs is Cardpool.com. The site pays more for gift cards without charging crazy service fees. Cardpool recently paid me $21.55 for a $25 Walmart gift card.

The site also is a tremendous resource for those of us looking to buy gift cards at a discount. You can easily save 15 to 30 percent by purchasing directly from Cardpool. It also offers free shipping and no service charge on any order.

GiftCardGranny.com gets my pick as runner up as a resource for those looking to buy gift cards on the cheap. Regardless of what option you choose, please remember there are may gift card scam sites online — so do your research before you shop.

