Happy St. Patrick's Day 2019! In addition to wearing green, my goal is to save you as much green as humanly possible.



One of my favorite things about St. Patrick's Day — compared to PI Day — is is that rather than merchants reserving all of their offers for one specific day, St. Patrick's Day deals and freebies typically run for several days.



With St. Patrick's Day 2019 falling on Sunday, you have the benefit of enjoying most of the bargains listed below all weekend long.



19 GREAT ST. PATRICK'S DAY DEALS

Aldi: Special Irish cheese assortments for $3.99.

Applebee’s: $2 Rainbow Punch.

Arby’s: Mint Chocolate Shakes available until March 24.

Bruegger’s Bagels: Special shamrock bagels available through St. Patrick’s Day.

California Pizza Chicken: $5 Mule drinks on St. Patrick’s Day.

Cracker Barrel: Corned Beef and cabbage available until March 17

Chili’s: Lucky Margaritas available for $5 at participating locations.

Dairy Queen: Buy one blizzard, get another for $0.99 at participating locations.

Drizly Drink Delivery App: $5 off any delivery order with promo code STPADDYS19.

Dunkin’ Donuts: Irish Creme Coffees and Mint Brownie Donuts are being offered.

Hard Rock Cafe: Limited time St Patrick’s Day menu available.

Insomnia Cookies: 20 percent off delivery and pick-up orders with code PADDY20.

Jack In The Box: 15 percent off your order through the food app for new users.

Krispy Kreme: Green original glazed donuts. Krispy Kreme is also giving away a dozen original glazed donuts per month for a year in a St. Patrick's Day promotion.

Max and Erma’s: $11 Irish-inspired burgers.

McCormick & Schmick's: Specialty drinks and food items for $5.

McDonald's: Shamrock Shakes at participating locations

Mrs. Fields: 17 percent off everything. Use code: LUCKY

Tim Hortons: Limited time Clover Donut four packs for $4.49.

