A third North Texas woman has won a casino's million-dollar giveaway

Choctaw Resort & Casino gave out $1 million to three winners this summer.

DURANT, Okla. — Three cheers - and three checks - for North Texas!

Another North Texas woman is taking home a million-dollar check from Choctaw Casino & Resort in Durant, Oklahoma.

The casino announced on Sunday that Stephanie S. of Midlothian won the third and final prize from its "3 Months. 3 Millionaires" drawing.

Brittany Jaurez from Kaufman was the first million-dollar winner. Rosa Guia from Lancaster also took home $1 million.

“We have had an incredible summer full of exciting events at Choctaw, and making three people millionaires was the highlight,” said Jeff Penz, Senior Director of Gaming & Hospitality for the Durant casino.

