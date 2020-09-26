Workforce favors Austin, Dallas if TikTok moves its U.S. headquarters to Texas

Labor is the main driver for tech companies during the site selection process, said King White, CEO of Dallas-based Site Selection Group.

Workforce talent will be the key consideration of where in Texas TikTok plants its headquarters and an estimated 25,000 jobs if the video-streaming app does indeed move to the Lone Star State, specialists in economic development, and corporate relocations say.

That makes it a two-horse race between Austin and Dallas-Fort Worth, with all other contenders facing long odds, according to the experts who weighed in.

Labor is the main driver for tech companies during the site selection process, said King White, CEO of Dallas-based Site Selection Group. The key is to find the balance of tech talent with the required skills at a reasonable cost, said White, whose firm conducts site searches for companies of all sizes worldwide.

“Texas can provide these things as evidenced by major commitments by companies like Apple, Uber, Cognizant and others,” White said. “Austin and DFW are the two primary tech markets in Texas which make the most sense. DFW has the population, scalability, tech talent, and local economic incentives, while Austin has a smaller labor market but the level of tech talent is considered one of the best in the U.S. There are pros and cons to each.”