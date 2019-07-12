DALLAS — European Wax Center, a beauty and lifestyle brand with 742 franchise locations, recently moved its corporate headquarters from South Florida to Plano.

The company has moved into a 26,000-square-foot office in Granite Park, and has closed its Hallandale Beach office in Florida, in addition to its New York office.

Chief Executive David Berg said in an interview with the Dallas Business Journal that European Wax Center has hired 45 new employees for the relocated corporate office and retained 25 associates from its Florida office. The headquarters team should be up and running by the first quarter of 2020, he said.

Berg said that, after the company was bought by private equity firm General Atlantic about 14 months ago, European Wax Center started to evaluate how to best accelerate its growth plans for the future.

There were a number of considerations that drew the company to the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Berg said, such as its favorable business environment, quality of life for associates and the infrastructure, such as the proximity of the airports.

But, Berg explained, the driving factor to move to North Texas was the access to the talent – specifically talent in IT and digital space, marketing and franchisee support.

“Dallas has a strong network of existing companies that have that talent pool, as well as the influx of folks coming in for IT and digital jobs,” he said. “We felt like that was a very favorable, positive factor for us to come here.”

