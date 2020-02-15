Workers in Dallas are less likely to be engaged in their current job and are more likely to leave their current role than the national average.

According to a survey from Robert Half International Inc., only 48 percent of employees in Dallas reported being very engaged with their job. On average, half of the workers in major cities reported being very engaged with their job, the survey said. Dallas workers reported being somewhat disengaged at a higher rate than the average and are on par with the rest of the country when it comes to workers who are very disengaged.

A lower rate of Dallas workers also reported they planned to stay in their current job and role for the next three years. Nationally, 39 percent of workers say they will stay where they are in the near future, while only 36 percent of Dallas workers said the same.

A lower percentage said they would be promoted within their current company during the same time frame in Dallas than the national average as well.

"It was surprising to see that less than half of Dallas workers feel they love their job," said Dan Rymas, Metro Market manager at Robert Half (NYSE: RHI), in an emailed statement. "With the current tight labor market, the low unemployment rate here in Dallas, and the statewide growth rate accelerating and showing no signs of slowing down, local employers must be aware of the level of disengagement of their workforce which can have a tremendously negative impact on an organization through lost productivity, low morale and high turnover. Employers must take action to make employees happy because the reality is workers have options."

There were 7 percent more employees in Dallas who said they would find a similar job with a new company than the national average. On the flip side, fewer Dallas employees said they would change fields or industries.

Other Texas cities included in the survey were on opposite ends of the spectrum. Austin was above average in engagement and below average in disengagement. Houston was further below the national average than Dallas was with twice as many workers reporting they were very disengaged than the national average.

Employees are more engaged near the beach, according to surveys. More than 60 percent of workers in Miami and Tampa, Fla., as well as Los Angeles, Calif., said they were very engaged in their current jobs. All three cities were under the national average of employees who said they were very disengaged.

Robert Half surveyed 2,800 workers in 28 major cities who were 18 years or older and employed in an office environment.

