WeWork acquiring DFW co-working company Common Desk

Common Desk, founded in 2012, has expanded to serve 4,000 customers at nearly two dozen locales. With the deal, it will operate under the name “Common Desk, a WeWork Company," the statement said.

"Over the course of the past several months, I’ve gotten to know WeWork, its CEO — Sandeep Mathrani — and the entire executive leadership team," CEO Nick Clark told the Dallas Business Journal. "This time has led me to see that WeWork is an organization with values that align with Common Desk. After spending so much time with the leaders of WeWork and establishing relationships with everyone I’ve met, I wholeheartedly trust that Sandeep and his executive leadership team will be great partners to take us into this next phase of Common Desk."