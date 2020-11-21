Westin Stonebriar in Frisco reopens after $30M renovation — take a look

The four-star hotel is minutes away from attractions including The Star, Legacy West and The Grandscape.

The 302-room Westin Stonebriar in Frisco has reopened its doors following a full-scale, $30 million revitalization in which the designers were shooting for laid-back luxury with plenty of room to roam.

To see what it looks like, click through the gallery here.

Included in the renovation is a new on-site golf pro shop, a fitness studio, the TopGolf Swing Suite, a daytime coffee bar and cocktail lounge, and a full-service Southern restaurant.

Spearheading the transformation were Merriman Anderson Architects and MTA Urban Design Architecture Interior Design Inc.

Centered on expansive, groomed grounds, the Westin Stonebriar brings classic elegance and modern touch to its 302 guest rooms and over 26,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event space.

A highlight of the new amenities is a state-of-the-art WestinWorkout Fitness Studio overlooking the Tom Fazio-designed golf course, an on-site golf pro shop, and the TopGolf Swing Suite.

The hotel’s food-and-beverage outlets have been redone with the renovations. The hotel now offers a daytime coffee bar and cocktail lounge called Beans & Barrel, and a full-service Southern-dining restaurant, Herd & Hearth.

For the health-conscious, Westin Eat Well items are now choices on all menus.

The four-star hotel is minutes away from attractions including The Star, Legacy West and The Grandscape.

The hotel encompasses upscale accommodations blended with extensive gathering spaces, locally-inspired dining experiences, and sophisticated amenities all in a serene and spacious setting.

Still to come for the hotel is a revived outdoor pool and adjacent bar, a luxurious on-site spa, guided outdoor fitness activities, and Westin Family Kids Club. Those are scheduled to open in 2021.

Also in 2021, plans call for the addition of an outdoor yoga lawn and exploratory running trail.

An outdoor oasis called Ranch Water, named after the popular West Texas tequila cocktail will open in the spring. The spot will feature craft cocktails with regional spirits and light poolside fare.