Victory Park’s tallest tower launches leasing — take a look inside

The newest high-rise soaring over Victory Park starts pre-leasing this month

DALLAS — Whether you want to watch planes land at Dallas Love Field, gaze at the arches of the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge, see fans file into American Airlines Center, scope out downtown’s skylines or launch water balloons at the neighboring W Hotel, you could do it all from the supersized penthouse balconies at The Victor.

The newest high-rise soaring over Victory Park starts pre-leasing this month, and while I’ll concede that the water-balloon idea might be a bad one, the above options all crossed my mind on a recent hard-hat tour of the 40-story tower.

With rents starting at $1,800 per month and rising to roughly $17,000 per month for the fanciest penthouses, the spectacular views and prime location of The Victor won’t come cheap.

Whether Dallas has enough wealthy young professionals, empty nesters and transplants willing to rent at those rates — especially when the pandemic is tempering demand for luxury high-rise apartments — is something The Victor’s developers are about to find out.

Houston-based developer Hines broke ground on the 344-unit high-rise in November 2018. The first tenants will check in early next year.

Ben Brewer, Hines managing director based out of the Dallas office, said he’s confident renters will pay for the privilege of living at the corner of Nowitzki Way and Victory Park Lane. So far, Brewer said, leasing interest has been high as potential renters have watched the striking tower rise.

“This is true urban living,” Brewer said on an exclusive tour for the Dallas Business Journal. “This is part of the wave that our metropolis is headed toward with our neighborhood creation.”

The Victor has a total of 18 “penthouses” — six apiece on floors 38, 39 and 40, according to the Hines crew leading the tour. They range from 1,800 square feet to 2,700 square feet and lease for roughly $7,000 to $17,000 a month.

The penthouses have floor-to-ceiling windows, built-in fireplaces, larger wine fridges, upgraded finishes, freestanding bathtubs and other extras.

The non-penthouse units rent for about $1,800 to $6,700 a month, with the rents generally rising for units higher in the building with better views.

A 2,000-square-foot “sky amenity” on the 37th floor serves the entire building with an expansive terrace that overlooks the entire downtown skyline.

Below the penthouse levels, the average unit size is almost 1,300 square feet.

“Most of the apartments in Victory Park currently are on the smaller end, so we’re offering a larger for-rent experience that’s almost comparable to what you’d find at The W condos across the street,” Hines' director Corbin Eckel said.

The apartments have high ceilings, wide-plank wood floors throughout and designer kitchens with quartz counters, Italian-made custom cabinetry and gas stovetops.

The ninth floor of the tower has amenities including a large gym and exercise areas, a golf simulator, co-working spaces, tenant lounges, a private dining room and food prep areas. Walk outside on the ninth level and there’s a large pool with landscaped lounge areas, pizza ovens and entertainment spaces.

The Victor sits on land where Victory Park’s original developer, Ross Perot Jr.’s Hillwood company, once was going to build a 43-story Mandarin Oriental hotel.

Victory Park’s initial development wave occurred between 2006 to 2008, before the last recession hit Dallas Fort Worth in earnest, and the district’s focus has changed dramatically since then.

“It’s been exciting to see the resurgence of Victory Park,” Eckel said. “It’s gone through a lot over the last 10-15 years. There’s not a lot of missing puzzle pieces in the district. We felt like this was the biggest one, so it’s been fun to deliver this project at a time where you have a lot of positive growth on the retail side of things, and people are going to be really excited to come back out once we pass the pandemic.”

Houston-based Munoz + Albin Architecture & Planning designed The Victor. Mayfield and Ragni Studio, or MaRS, handled interior design of common areas, and TBG is the landscape architect. The general contractor is Archer Western.

Residents of The Victor will have access to a wide array of amenities, including 24-hour valet parking, the a 37th-level sky amenity deck with private resident dining room and catering kitchen, the ninth-level resort-style pool, cabanas and daybeds, and the TrackMan golf simulator and theater room.

The gym with on-demand virtual fitness classes, co-working and conference spaces, guest suites, multiple social lounges with complimentary beverage and coffee bars, a pet spa, a dedicated dog park, bike shop and 9,500 square feet of curated street-level retail and restaurants onsite are all part of the resident package.