Uber continues to 'see progress' on air taxi push that includes North Texas

'We expect some partners will proceed faster than others, but we remain focused on readying for commercial Uber Air service on our timelines,' a spokesperson says.

Uber Air – despite the challenges of the pandemic – is moving forward.

The San Francisco-based company’s effort to bring aerial ridesharing to the masses with cutting-edge flying vehicles is pushing ahead. That effort will come through launch markets that include Dallas, along with Los Angeles and Melbourne.

In 2023, Uber plans to give riders the option of “affordable shared flight,” according to its website. It’s working to begin testing in cities as early as 2020, it added.

Demonstrations for this year are not geared for the public, but instead are to highlight technologies, Uber said. The year 2023 is when the target is for public pilots, it said.