'Tremendous increase' in corporate relocations, expansions to Texas since pandemic hit

Texas has more potential corporate relocations and expansions in the pipeline than before COVID-19 hit.

Despite some companies pausing projects due to the pandemic and the resulting economic meltdown, Texas has more potential corporate relocations and expansions in the pipeline than before COVID-19 hit, a top state economic development official said in a summit on Thursday.

Adriana Cruz, executive director of Economic Development and Tourism for Gov. Greg Abbott’s office, said the office has 196 active relocation or expansion projects in its pipeline right now.

“Pandemic or no, we’ve actually seen a larger number of prospects reach out to us since the pandemic started,” said Cruz, who leads the state’s economic development efforts. “We have seen a tremendous increase in the number of prospects and projects we have in very diverse industries.”