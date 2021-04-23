Zoning change approved for development near White Rock Lake

The Trailhead, a 305-unit apartment complex planned on a roughly 4-acre is closer to becoming a reality, despite neighborhood opposition.

DALLAS — An East Dallas mixed-use project is a step closer to reality following a Dallas City Council vote.

The council voted unanimously on Wednesday to approve a zoning change for The Trailhead, a 305-unit apartment complex. The project, proposed by Florida-based Mill Creek Residential, would be located on a nearly 4-acre site at the intersection of Gaston Avenue, Garland Road and Grand Avenue. The property formerly housed The Lot, a restaurant and beer garden that closed last year in the midst of the pandemic.

Rezoning for the site was approved despite a recommendation for denial from the Dallas City Plan Commission. The commission voted in April by a tally of 9-4 to reject the project after dozens of neighbors spoke out against it, citing concerns about the development’s proposed height, density and the extra traffic it would bring to the 3G intersection, which is already one of the most congested in the area. Others were also worried that the development could create a precedent for similar projects in the future.

As part of the city council's vote, the developer will be granted additional height for the project as long as 9 percent of all units are reserved as affordable. Along with ground-floor retail, the project is also expected to include a connection to the existing Santa Fe Trail and additional green space. TBG Partners and GFF have helped design the project.