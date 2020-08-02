DALLAS — U.S. News & World Report has announced the 10th edition of its best hotel rankings – and that included a look at the top spots to stay in Dallas-Fort Worth.

Coming in first was the Ritz-Carlton in Dallas. The luxury property was ranked second in the state and No. 89 in the country.

In second was the Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas, which took the No. 3 spot in the state.

Holding the sixth place in Texas and third in North Texas was the Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek.

Beyond The Ritz-Carlton in Dallas, no other DFW-based hotel was ranked in the top 100 for the U.S. However, the top 21 in DFW were all included within the top 100 for the state.

Since the start of the report in 2011, only 41 properties have consistently ranked in the top 10 percent in the U.S. each year. The Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek is the only Texas hotel among the 41 that has earned a gold badge from U.S. News 10 years in a row.

This year, the top four hotels in DFW all received gold badges since all were among the top 10 percent.

In the ranking's first year, the company evaluated 852 hotels at 42 destinations. This year's rankings include more than 30,000 hotels and resorts in Europe, Canada, Mexico, Bermuda, the Caribbean, and the U.S. – in total over 400 destinations.

Only luxury hotels and resorts are included in the ranking process. U.S. News defined luxury hotels as those that consistently receive 4-star "hotel class" ratings and up until 2019 when the ranking began to include 3.5-star hotels in the U.S. that received industry accolades or those in select U.S. destinations. Properties must have at least 20 rooms to be included.

To rank the hotels, U.S. News computed a hotel score based on the hotel's awards and recognitions, hotel class rating and guest rating.

