These are the best places to work in North Texas, ranked

Companies were divided into five size categories, based on employee count.

On Thursday, at its first drive-in socially distanced celebration of 2020, the Dallas Business Journal honored the top 100 places to work in North Texas.

At our 18th annual Best Places to Work Awards, which was hosted this year at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, the winners were honored for being places that value their employees like family, and companies that embrace their core culture and have learned a whole new way of doing business during a pandemic.

To learn more about the 100 Best Places to Work in North Texas and find out how they ranked this year, click here.

The virtual drive-in event featured interviews with many of our highest-scoring companies, including all five category winners. Each panel was followed by a rankings countdown of that category.

Stay tuned for more stories on Friday about the panels and why certain companies won this year. And look in the coming weeks for more stories and details about these fabulous companies that are attracting DFW's top employees.

On average, North Texas companies scored almost 2 percent higher than the national average and scored higher than the same surveys taken in 2019. The highest-scoring category for DFW companies was, “I believe this organization will be successful in the future.”

Of the top 100 companies on the list, 56 are located in Dallas, while 13 of the companies call Plano home.

The companies currently on the list that have had the most consecutive years on our Best Places to work list are:

· Hill & Wilkinson General Contractors (13 years)

· Benchmark Bank (10)

· Ryan (10)

· Beacon Hill Staffing (8)

· esrp (7)

· Pariveda Solutions (7)

The winners were selected as the best from almost 400 nominees and were chosen to take part in the program that highlights workplaces that are embraced and loved by their employees.

Companies were divided into five size categories, based on employee count.

· EXTRA LARGE (1,000-plus employees)

· LARGE (250-999)

· MEDIUM (50-249)

· SMALL (25-49)

· MICRO (10-24)

Each of these companies rose to the tops of their categories based on an indexed score created via employee responses to a survey conducted by our industry partner for the event, Quantum Workplace. For coverage and results from last year's event, click here.

Read below for Quantum's methodology and survey process.

METHODOLOGY

The Quantum survey measures six key engagement categories including: team dynamics, trust in leadership, communication and resources, manager effectiveness, and personal engagement. In order to receive statistically sound results, companies must reach a minimum level of employee participation, based on total number of employees, to be eligible to be as a finalist. Responses from each question of each completed survey are compiled and evaluated. Companies are ranked, and finalists are chosen in each size category according to their overall score. This score is calculated by compiling all raw data from the questions. For companies with more than 50 employees, the percent of eligible employees who participate in the survey is also factored in to the overall score. Winners and finalists are chosen solely based on the results of the employee survey.

The survey was originally developed in 2003 and began with 75 pilot items across the spectrum of workplace themes. After a million responses, stepwise regression analysis was performed to identify the items most closely correlated to engagement. Based on this research, the survey was reduced to thirty-seven core items. Quantum validates the survey science annually. The survey was updated again in 2016 and reduce to 30 core questions.

THE PROCESS

Quantum Workplace is the national research partner for 48 regional, national, and industry-specific Best Places to Work programs. As the research partner, Quantum oversees all data collection and analysis involved in naming finalists and winners.

The survey begins with an open call for companies to register. Registered organizations are invited to participate, and each employer provides basic organizational and employee contact information.